President Iohannis: We must never forget courage, sacrifice of those whom we owe existence as independent nation.

President Klaus Iohannis, on Wednesday, delivered a message on the occasion of National Independence Day, proclaimed 146 years ago and which paved the way for the completion of national unity, the modernisation of the Romanian state and the entry of our country into the European nation-building process, told Agerpres.

"National Independence Day honours the courage of the Romanian people and the ambition of the elites of that time who, with dedication and patriotism, showing great political skill, knew how to take advantage of the international context to turn an ideal into reality. The declaration of Romania's independence was a decisive moment, the foundation on which the political, economic, cultural and social developments that marked the development of our nation were subsequently shaped. The proclamation of independence, 146 years ago, was the decisive gesture that paved the way for the achievement of national unity, the modernisation of the Romanian state and the entry of our country into the European process of nation building. The Romanian society has so clearly and fervently manifested its desire to obtain independence, contributing by all possible means to the support of this desire," says the head of state in the message delivered by the Presidential Administration.

He says that remembering the defining events of the Romanian nation - the Union of 1859, the War of Independence, the Great Union of 1918 - represents a "reaffirmation of the indestructible link between past and present and a permanent exhortation to always make the right choice for Romania's path, which is unequivocally pro-European."

Iohannis said that on National Independence Day the heroes who made possible the materialisation of the ideal of state sovereignty are commemorated and honoured.

"We must never forget the courage and sacrifice of those to whom we owe our existence as an independent nation and we have a responsibility to ensure that our next steps will be inspired by the same passion for freedom and democracy," he added.

According to the President, "in the current context of military conflict on our borders, honouring the acts of courage of our forefathers that led to Romania's independence takes on profound meaning."

He underlines that it is fundamental that Western states remain united in the face of all threats and cooperate intensively to protect rights and freedoms as well as democratic values.