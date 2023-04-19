President Klaus Iohannis continues official visit to Brazil, meets with Rio de Janeiro local authorities

On Wednesday, president Klaus Iohannis continues his two-day official visit to the Federative Republic of Brazil, meeting with local authorities in Rio de Janeiro, according to the official agenda.

The Romanian president will meet with the vice-governor of the state of Rio de Janeiro, Thiago Pampolha Goncalves, and with the vice-mayor of the city, Nilton Caldeira, told Agerpres.

Also, Klaus Iohannis will lay a wreath at the National Monument of fallen heroes during the World War II.

According to the Presidential Administration, the core objective of this visit is to deepen, diversify and bolster the bilateral relationship with Brazil, Romania's main commercial partner in Latin America and the Caribbean. The visit also aims, considering the level of commercial exchanges, which is below the potential offered by the two markets, the promotion of Romania as an attractive economic partner, with an emphasis on opportunities for cooperation and investments in industry, energy, agriculture, IT and other sectors.

President Klaus Iohannis is on a tour of Latin America until April 26. On Tuesday and Wednesday he is in Brazil, this being the first visit at the president level in the last 23 years. In this context, on Tuesday, in Brasilia, the Romanian president met with his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and visited the memorial museum dedicated to the president Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira, the founder of the city.

The next stages of the South American tour carried out by the Romanian president are the official visits to the Republic of Chile and the Republic of Argentina, the first of this level in the last ten years, and in the last 30 years, respectively.