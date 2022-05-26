 
     
President Klaus Iohannis, European Council President Charles Michel telephone conversation on European Council meeting

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

resident Klaus Iohannis had a telephone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel, on the main topics on the agenda of the extraordinary meeting of the European Council to take place Monday and Tuesday.

"In preparation of the upcoming extraordinary #EUCO, I had an exchange of views with @eucopresident Charles Michel on the main topics on the agenda: humanitarian and financial support for #Ukraine, food security, energy, security and defence," the head of state wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

AGERPRES.

