President Klaus Iohannis, external trips worth over RON 7 million, in 2021

President Klaus Iohannis made, this year, 16 external trips, which total expenses of RON 7,607,800.34, according to a response of the Presidential Administration, at the request of AGERPRES.

On 7 and 8 May, President Iohannis attended the Social Summit in Porto, Portugal, the informal meeting of the European Council, as well as the EU-India Summit, in a videoconference format, with the Prime Minister of the Indian Government, Narendra Modi, and on 24 and 25 May attended the extraordinary meeting of the European Council in Brussels. On June 14, the president participated in the NATO Summit in Brussels, on June 16 and 17 he made a state visit to Estonia, and on June 24 and 25 he was in Brussels, where he attended the EPP Summit and the European Council meeting. On July 8 and 9, Klaus Iohannis participated, in Sofia, Bulgaria in the Three Seas Initiative Summit, on August 27, in Chisinau, Republic of Moldova in the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the declaration of independence of the Republic of Moldova, and on September 9 he made an official visit to the Swiss Confederation.

On September 21 and 22, President Iohannis participated in the high-level segment of the 76th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, which took place in New York, and on October 1 and 2 he was in Aachen, Germany, where he participated in the "Charlemagne European Forum" and the ceremony of awarding the International Charlemagne Prize of the Aachen - For the Unity of Europe.

Also, on October 5 and 6, Klaus Iohannis participated, in Brdo, Slovenia, in the informal meeting of the European Council and in the EU-Western Balkans Summit, on October 13, in Malmo, Sweden, in the Forum dedicated to Holocaust remembrance and combating anti-Semitism, on October 21 and 22, in Brussels, in the European Council meeting, and on October 27 he made a state visit to Egypt.

Klaus Iohannis participated, on November 1 and 2, in Glasgow, Scotland in the high-level segment of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), and on December 15 and 16, in Brussels, in the Eastern Partnership Summit and in the European Council meeting.