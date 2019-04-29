President Klaus Iohannis, guest of honour at Venice's 'The State of The Union' conference

The President of Romania Klaus Iohannis will attend on Friday as a guest of honour the conference dubbed "The State of The Union", organised by the European University Institute (EUI) in Florence, a release by the Presidential Administration sent to AGERPRES, informs.

On the sidelines of the conference, President Klaus Iohannis will have a meeting with the President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giuseppe Conte.

The participation of president Iohannis in the said conference is taking place in the context of Romania's Presidency of the EU Council, of hosting the Sibiu Summit this May as well as on the occasion of the anniversary of a decade since Romania's joining the Convention on the establishment of the EUI in Florence.

When in Florence, Klaus Iohannis will lay a wreath at the memorial plaque dedicated to former ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza, maker of the Union between Wallachia and Moldova, in January 1859, placed exactly nearby the residence the former ruler spent his last years.

