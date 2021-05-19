President Klaus Iohannis has accredited nine ambasadors

President Klaus Iohannis has signed on Wednesday the decrees for the accreditation of nine ambassadors, the Presidential Administration informs.

Therefore, the president has accredited the following: Marius Cristian Badescu as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to the Kingdom of Norway, with residence in Oslo; Radu Octavian Dobre, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to Iraq, with residence in Baghdad; Calin Fabian - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to the Slovak Republic, with residence in Bratislava; Emilian-Horatiu Hurezeanu - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to the Austrian Republic, with residence in Vienna; Bogdan Mazuru - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to the Swiss Confederation, with residence in Bern; Monica-Cecilia Sitaru - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to the Republic of South Africa, with residence in Pretoria; Dragos Viorel Radu Tigau - ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to the Republic of Kenya, with residence in Nairobi; Theodor-Cosmin Onisii, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to the Republic of Poland, with residence in Warsaw.

Furthermore, president Klaus Iohannis also accredited Marius-Gabriel Lazurca, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Romania to the United Mexican States, the Republic of Nicaragua, the Republic El Salvador and the Republic of Costa Rica, and as ambassador to the Republic of Honduras, with residence in Ciudad de Mexico, reports agerpres.