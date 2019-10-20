 
     
President Klaus Iohannis, on visit to Japan

AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis, currently visiting Japan, will meet at Akasaka-Geihinkan Palace, on Monday, with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

During the meeting, the head of state will discuss with Prime Minister Abe about the Strategic Partnership between Romania and Japan, according to the Presidential Administration.

On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis will attend the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito of Japan.

Emperor Naruhito, the 126th Japanese monarch in an uninterrupted dynastic line, took over his imperial prerogatives on May 1, 2019, following the abdication decision of Akihito, the emperor emeritus of Japan.

