 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

President Klaus Iohannis, PM Citu to visit vaccination center of Military Emergency Hospital in Constanta on Thursday

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
klaus iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis will visit the vaccination center at the "Dr. Alexandru Gafencu" Military Emergency Hospital in Constanta on Thursday.

According to the Presidential Administration, the President's visit will take place at 12.00.

The Government announced that Prime Minister Florin Citu will also participate in this visit, agerpres.ro confirms.

On Thursday morning, the prime minister will have a meeting with the representatives of the HORECA sector, at the headquarters of the Constanta Prefecture. Press statements are scheduled at the end of the meeting.

The vaccination centers of the military hospitals in Brasov, Bucharest, Cluj, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi and Timisoara were opened on Tuesday for the general population who want to be immunized against COVID, and the members of the public can be present at any time, without prior appointment.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.