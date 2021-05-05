President Klaus Iohannis, PM Citu to visit vaccination center of Military Emergency Hospital in Constanta on Thursday

President Klaus Iohannis will visit the vaccination center at the "Dr. Alexandru Gafencu" Military Emergency Hospital in Constanta on Thursday.

According to the Presidential Administration, the President's visit will take place at 12.00.

The Government announced that Prime Minister Florin Citu will also participate in this visit, agerpres.ro confirms.

On Thursday morning, the prime minister will have a meeting with the representatives of the HORECA sector, at the headquarters of the Constanta Prefecture. Press statements are scheduled at the end of the meeting.

The vaccination centers of the military hospitals in Brasov, Bucharest, Cluj, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi and Timisoara were opened on Tuesday for the general population who want to be immunized against COVID, and the members of the public can be present at any time, without prior appointment.