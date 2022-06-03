President Klaus Iohannis to be awarded, on Saturday, international Charles IV Prize of the Sudeten German Landsmannschaft

President Klaus Iohannis will be awarded, on Saturday, the international Charles IV Prize of the Sudeten German Landsmannschaft for the year 2020.

The ceremony will take place in Hof, in the Federal Republic of Germany, the Presidential Administration said in a press release sent to AGERPRES.The Sudeten German Landsmannschaft decided in 2020 to award this prize to President Klaus Iohannis, as "a recognition of his merits in terms of fostering understanding and cooperation between the peoples and countries of Central Europe." The ceremony could not be organized in the context of the pandemic, being rescheduled for June 4, the date on which the Day of the Sudeten Germans is also celebrated.The award is named after Charles IV, German Emperor and King of Bohemia (1316-1378) and aims, according to organizers, to "encourage a just order of the peoples and states of Central Europe." It is awarded annually to personalities and organizations in political, economic or religious life with special merits in fostering understanding and cooperation of the peoples and states of Central Europe.AGERPRES