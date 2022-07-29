President Maia Sandu thanks Romania for its permanent support to Moldova

Visiting President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu said on Friday that Romania has stood by Moldova's side throughout the years, in good times and in bad times, pointing out that Romania was a "strong voice" in Brussels in support of her country's getting EU candidate status. Sandu also expressed her belief that the Moldovan-Romanian partnership will help overcome the difficulties caused by the war in Ukraine.

"I am happy to return to Bucharest to personally convey my gratitude for the tireless, consistent and generous support that Romania has offered us in recent years. I thank you for this help. I appreciate in this context the strengthening of relations between our institutions. In February, the governments of our countries had a joint meeting that laid the foundations for several important bilateral projects this June, when the two parliaments convened for a joint meeting, and the cooperation between the parliamentary committees is also very good," Maia Sandu said in a joint statement with President Klaus Iohannis.

"Also, we thank you for supporting us in our European endeavor. We are very grateful for Romania's role in all the stages of the preparation of the [European Council's] decision of June 23 and for Romania's vocal support in Brussels for Moldova being granted EU candidate status. European accession will mean for Moldova the consolidation of a society guided by the rule of law and respect for the rights of all people, joining the richest and most prosperous investment market and new opportunities for its citizens," Maia Sandu added.

"I trust that the Moldovan-Romanian partnership will help us overcome the difficulties caused by the war in Ukraine. This unjust and bloody war must be stopped. Ukraine needs help. (...) We stand by Ukraine. We wish them victory and peace. In troubled times, humanity, care, solidarity, mutual help prevail," the Moldovan President emphasized.

Maia Sandu, who is on an official visit to Romania at the invitation of President Klaus Iohannis, was welcomed with military honors at the Cotroceni Palace. AGERPRES