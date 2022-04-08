President of National Association for Roma: 'Romanians know little about Roma minority'

The Romanian society has taken steps to observe the rights of Roma, but Romanians know very little about this minority, the President of the National Association for Roma, Iulian Paraschiv, said on Friday, at an event organized by the Romano-Kher National Centre for Roma Culture.

"The Romanian society (...) has taken steps to respect the rights of minorities in general and of the Roma in particular. (...) The majority population knows very little about the Roma minority and most things that the population does know about the Roma minority are negative - the Roma do not want to work, they do not send their children to school, they make a mock of us in Europe," said Iulian Paraschiv, at the debate organized on the International Roma Day.

He pointed out that the Roma minority remains "the most unpopular" in Romania and Europe and that the representatives of the National Association for Roma are making efforts to change this.

Iulian Paraschiv underscored the need for the Roma to unite. "We have had a divided Roma civil society, driven by personal interests for the past 30 years," said the President of the National Association for Roma.

The manager of the Romano-Kher National Centre for Roma Culture, Mihai Neacsu, said that the Roma need self-esteem, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Deputy Secretary General of the Government, Istvan Zahoranszki, spoke about promoting the inclusion and social, cultural and economic emancipation of the Roma communities, these measures being "the most effective antidote" against intolerance, discrimination and social exclusion.

"Access to education, jobs, quality medical services are the aspirations of every person, regardless of ethnicity, religious affiliation or gender, so our relationship must be based on solidarity, acceptance, respect, which are basic principles of a healthy society" added Istvan Zahoranszki.

Madalin Voicu, secretary of state with the Ministry of Culture, called on the Roma to lead a normal life.

"Today I have been to two more meetings on the same topic. I always have the impression that someone is trying to caress our head: 'Poor them, they are so miserable (...)' We must attach ourselves to a certain behavior, to a certain form of life through which they, regardless of how they are named, will no longer have to reproach us things. (...) Please have a normal life, which will not bother neither us or the Romanians," said Madalin Voicu.

Last but not least, Maria Trif, deputy secretary general with the Romanian Cultural Institute, sent a message to the president of this institution that April 8 is a recognition of the culture, history and rights of millions of Roma around the world, a time to attract focus on the challenges of discrimination facing this community.