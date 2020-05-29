President of Romanian Society of Microbiology Rafila on vaccinating children

Vaccination of children must be a priority during this period, and family physicians must make an effort to recover children who did not receive the vaccines in time, Alexandru Rafila, president of the Romanian Society of Microbiology, said on Friday at a debate organized by DC Media Group.

"Evidently, something that worries us is always related to the infantile population that must be protected against a few diseases that have wreaked havoc in the past decades and there is no point in going back to a dangerous situation for public health on the one hand. On the other hand, the law provides certain opportunities to the authorities and accountability in the supply of vaccines on time and of course in setting up stocks that prevent situations such as those in previous years when no one was attending the public procurement procedures," Alexandru Rafila said.

Alexandru Rafila considers that Parliament's reluctance to adopt the vaccination law is not good, noting that the lack of response to a major public health challenge only amplifies it and creates the prerequisites for things to spiral out of control.

"I find it a kind of non-assumption of a certain responsibility which lies with the Members of Parliament, in principle the Chamber of Deputies this time, because public health must be assumed, it is not a subject of popular voting. The measures that protect the health of the community must be assumed and taken, and vaccination is the main weapon that public health has in combating communicable diseases and has proven its effectiveness, its lack of harmfulness, and I believe that the hesitation that still exists in Parliament is not good for what has happened, for example, in this pandemic or still happens with the coronavirus. It shows that the lack of response to a major public health challenge only amplifies that public health problem and, moreover, creates the premises for things to spiral out of control," Rafila said.

Rafila said that this year flu vaccination is necessary because the flu virus can overlap with the novel coronavirus or there may be infections one after the other and added that there is a recommendation that elderly people with lung disease receive the conjugated pneumococcal vaccine.