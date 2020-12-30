 
     
President of Senate Dragu: We suppport creation of special parliamentary committee to solve inequities in pension system

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Senat plen

Senate President Anca Dragu on Wednesday said that she supports the creation of a special parliamentary committee to identify and address inequities in the pension system.

"In recent years, these special pensions have been introduced, in different areas, one by one, with a derogation from the principle of contributivity. A number of exceptions and privileges have been obtained through special laws. (...) We support the general application. We have even included this aspect in the Coalition's programme. We support the creation of a special parliamentary committee to identify and solve the inequities in the pension system. This could be done in a few days from the inauguration of the new government," Dragu told Gandul live.

