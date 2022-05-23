President of the Bundesrat: Giving thanks and solidarity, reason for my visit to Romania

The President of the Federal Council (Bundesrat) of the Federal Republic of Germany, Bodo Ramelow, Minister-President of Thuringia, said on Monday that his visit to Romania is motivated by the desire to give thanks and show solidarity, adding that the costs incurred by our country in the context of the war in Ukraine "must be regulated at European level" and that Russia must withdraw its army from the neighboring country and peace be established in a Europe in which countries coexist "in their diversity".

Ramelow had a meeting at the Palace of the Parliament with Senate President Florin Citu.

"Giving thanks and solidarity - these were the reasons for my visit to Romania. We agree that Putin must withdraw his army from Ukraine, the weapons must remain silent, peace must be established, and this is only possible if Putin withdraws his army. We must also show solidarity at the European level with Romania, which means that the costs incurred by Romania in this crisis situation must be regulated at the European level. What is certain is the idea of a Europe in which countries coexist in their diversity, but, first and foremost, in peace. That is why the question of the accession of other European states, such as North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina arises, we must address it together and integrate them together in this European construction. And just as in Romania it is enshrined in the Constitution for minorities to retain all their rights, to have freedom of religion, to live in diversity, this should be the goal throughout the region so that we can develop. (...) That is why I am glad to be here in Romania, and to say very clearly that Romania is in the middle of Europe," said Bodo Ramelow.

Asked if Germany is complying with the European Commission's requirement to give up Russian gas and what his country's alternative is to provide gas to the population, the German official said the only alternative is to "get out of fossil fuels", but that means "a lot of money".

As for the possibility of financing the reconstruction of Ukraine, he said that it is not a question of "not giving money to Ukraine", but of "accumulating debts", and his opinion is that all the money that would have flowed to Russia should be deposited in an account to be later used for the reconstruction of Ukraine. And I'm also in favour of some funds at European level, which we could assume, for the rethinking and restructuring towards green energy at the level of the whole of Europe and of the whole region. Clearly, I'm in favour of shutting down the oligarchs' and Putin's tap, the Bundesrat president added.

For his part, Florin Citu said that the visit of the President of the Bundesrat shows the high appreciation the latter has for Romania, as well as the level of bilateral relations between the two countries, and added that he had discussed with Bodo Ramelow bilateral relations, the trade partnership, the European agenda and the conflict in Ukraine, stressing that sanctions against Russia should be maintained until the country withdraws from Ukraine.

Citu also expressed his satisfaction with Germany's support for the EU integration of the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia, as well as for the accession to NATO of Finland and Sweden.AGERPRES