President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu pays visit to Romania

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, will pay an official visit to Romania on Tuesday, November 23, responding thus to an invitation of his Romanian counterpart, informs an official press release sent on Saturday to Agerpres.

President Maia Sandu will be greeted by the President of Romania, Klaus Werner Iohannis, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. After the official welcoming ceremony and the discussions between the two delegations, the two leaders will hold a joint press conference.

Also, President Maia Sandu will have meetings with the Interim Prime Minister of Romania, Florin Citu, the President of the Senate, Anca Dana Dragu, and the Interim President of the Chamber of Deputies, Sorin Mihai Grindeanu.In Bucharest, the head of state will be accompanied by Cristina Gherasimov, Secretary General of the Presidency, and Sorina Stefarta, advisor for public communication. The official delegation also includes Deputy Prime Minister Nicu Popescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development, Minister of Culture Sergiu Prodan, Minister of Education Anatolie Topala and Victor Chirila, the appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to Romania.During the visit, the Roadmap on the priority areas of cooperation Republic of Moldova - Romania and the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Moldova and the Government of Romania on the mutual recognition of diplomas, certificates and scientific titles will be signed.