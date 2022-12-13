President of the Swiss Confederation welcomed by Custodian of the Romanian Crown

Her Majesty Margareta, Custodian of the Romanian Crown, has welcomed, on Monday evening, at the Elisabeta Palace, President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis, on an official visit to our country, told Agerpres.

The distinguished guest was received in front of the Elisabeta Palace by Her Majesty Margareta, and Prince Consort Radu, the Swiss president being then invited to the White Salon.

Representatives of the federal authorities from Bern and the Swiss Embassy in Bucharest participated in the visit.

After the meeting of the Custodian of the Romanian Crown and the Prince Consort with president Ignazio Cassis, the high guest was invited to the Hall of the Kings, to sign the Golden Book of the Elisabeta Palace, opened in 1937.

At the end of the reception, president Ignazio Cassis planted a tree in the garden of the Elisabeta Palace.