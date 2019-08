President officially takes note of resignation of Environment, Energy, Parliament liaison ministers

President Klaus Iohannis signed on Friday the decrees acknowledging the resignations of the ministers of Environment, Energy and Parliament liaison, respectively.

According to a statement of the Presidential Administration, the president signed the decree acknowledging the resignation of Gratiela Leocadia Gavrilescu from the position of Deputy PM and minister of the Environment, Anton Anton - Energy minister, and Viorel Ilie - minister for Parliament liaison, and the end of their terms as government members.