President promulgates law on tax exemption of buildings where family medicine offices operate

klaus iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday has promulgated the Law for the amendment of Art. 456 para (1) letter h) of Law 227/2015 on the Fiscal Code according to which the buildings in which the family medicine offices operate are exempt from the tax on real estate.

The Chamber of Deputies adopted on 6 May, as a decision-making body, the draft amendment to the Fiscal Code which states that buildings in which family medicine offices operate are exempt from tax on real estate.

"No tax is payable on real estate for the buildings of public health units, as well as for buildings in which family medicine offices operate, except for the rooms used for economic activities," states the law.

