President Sandu meets Crown Custodian Margareta, hopeful for Royal House support for Moldova's EU bid

President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu expressed on Friday her gratitude for the involvement and support of the Royal House of Romania for Moldova's EU accession bid.

The meeting this Friday between President Maia Sandu and Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Her Majesty Margareta, focused on Moldova - Romania relations, as well as on the complicated situation the Republic of Moldova and the entire region are going through.

Maia Sandu took this opportunity to thank for Romania's continuous and generous support to the Republic of Moldova, to help it withstand the crises, Agerpres informs.

"I also expressed gratitude for the involvement of the Royal House of Romania in promoting in the European capital cities our aspirations for Euro integration. We felt this involvement when we acquired EU candidate status, we further count on the support of the Royal House in the next steps towards accession. European integration is our chance to remain part of the free world," Maia Sandu emphasized, as cited in a release.

According to the cited source, the Moldovan head of state also discussed with Her Majesty Margareta about education, health and social projects backed by the Royal House of Romania, and voiced appreciation for the Crown Custodian's openness to promoting investments and strengthening bilateral economic ties.

"I strongly believe that these virtual bridges will be joined by the real bridges that we will build over the Prut River, bringing our countries and citizens even closer," President Maia Sandu also said.

Princess Margareta, Custodian of the Crown of Romania, and her spouse Prince Radu are on a visit to Chisinau on Friday.