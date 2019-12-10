Presidential Administration joins 'We stand up for women!' initiative; Cotroceni Palace to be lit in orange

The Presidential Administration joins the European initiative "We stand up for women!," which is running from November 25 to December 10, on the occasion of the Human Rights Day, with the Cotroceni Palace to be lit in orange, on Tuesday, starting at 19:00.

The initiative, launched by the Soroptimist International of Europe federation within the United Nations' global campaign "Orange the world to stop violence against women," promotes the elimination and diminution of violence against girls and women, the Presidential Administration informed in a press release."As a sign of solidarity with this civic activism campaign, implemented in our country by the Soroptimist International Union of Romania (USIR), the Cotroceni Palace will be lit in orange, on Tuesday, December 10, starting at 19:00 hours. The Presidential Administration is joining the other emblematic institutions around the world that have been lit during this period in orange, in order to increase the awareness and information among the general public about the phenomenon of violence against women and the urgency of its diminution," informed the quoted source.