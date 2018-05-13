stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Presidential Administration: Meeting requested by President Iohannis with ForMin Melescanu to take place Tuesday

The meeting requested by President Klaus Iohannis with Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu will take place on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, according to a release of the Presidential Administration. 


According to the quoted source, the meeting is scheduled to take place at 11:00 hrs. 

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Saturday in Blaj that he will invite Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu so that the latter explains the standpoint taken by Romania's representatives at the discussion on the level of the EU's European External Action Service regarding the relocation of diplomatic missions in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

