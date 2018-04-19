Presidential Administration: Relocation of the Romanian Embassy to Jerusalem violates international law

President Klaus Iohannis has not been informed or consulted on a possible relocation to the Embassy of Romania in Israel, the Romanian Presidential Administration announced on Friday, underscoring that the move will only be possible after a thorough analysis that takes into account all its external political consequences and implications.

"The President of Romania has not been informed or consulted in advance about this approach. The Presidential Administration underlines that this decision is not based on solid and comprehensive assessments. Such a move can all be done after a thorough analysis that takes into account all its consequences and external political implications," the Presidential Administration said on information publicly circulated about the Romanian Government's intention to start the relocation of the Romanian Embassy in Israel Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state considers that the Government's initiative may "possibly represent at the very least the beginning of an evaluation process in the field that can only be completed when negotiations over the Middle East Peace Process are concluded, where the status of Jerusalem is a central theme.""This status can be established only after the conclusion of a direct and final agreement between the parties," reads the statement.Iohannis, as the maker of Romania's foreign policy decisions of Romania and as the country's representative abroad, in accordance with the constitutional provisions, reiterates that Romania's constant position regarding the Middle East Peace Process remains unchanged."President Klaus Iohannis stresses once more the need for a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by implementing Israel's two-state solution, Israel and Palestine co-existing in peace and security, as the only viable option capable of guaranteeing the parties meet their aspirations."Iohannis also reaffirms that Romania's position on the status of Jerusalem remains in line with that established by the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly.The Presidential Administration mentions that there are a number of resolutions of the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly calling, inter alia, on UN member states to refrain from establishing diplomatic missions in Jerusalem and to step up international efforts for lasting, comprehensive and fair peace settlement in the Middle East. "Therefore, at this stage, the relocation of the Romanian Embassy to Jerusalem would be a violation of relevant international law,' reads the presidential statement."Taking into account all these aspects, President Klaus Iohannis urges all governmental and political decision makers to accountability and discernment regarding the major foreign policy decisions of Romania with strategic implications, including to Romania's national security and to Romanian citizens. Such a decision must be taken only after talks and with the approval of all the relevant bodies in the area of foreign policy and national security, with the final decision being vested with the president, constitutionally speaking," the Presidential Administration concludes.

AGERPRES .