PresidentialElection PSD's Dancila: European Commissioner not yet rejected

Dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila rebutted, on Thursday, in northwestern Oradea, the information appearing in the media regarding a third rejection of the Government's proposal for European Commissioner.

"The European Commissioner was not rejected yet. I received a letter from the EC President, Ursula von der Leyen, in which I was requested to designate urgently a person for the position of European Commissioner, which is a normal thing, given that we are ensuring the interim," the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) stated in Oradea.In that context, Viorica Dancila accused Klaus Iohannis that he is trying to prevent the appointment of Victor Negrescu as European Commissioner, which brings harm to Romania's image."Unfortunately, some did not understand. President Iohannis phoned the Commission, he came out publicly and tried to stop this designation. I believe that this brings a prejudice of image to Romania and, beyond the political side and the political disputes, which are normal in a period of electoral campaign, Romania's interest must come first," the dismissed Prime Minister said.According to her, Victor Negrescu is a person with a lot of experience, as a MEP, as a former European Affairs minister, and is recognized for his activity in Brussels.On the other hand, the European Commission relayed on Wednesday, through spokesperson Mina Andreeva, that there are serious doubts that the new European Commissioner proposal from Romania was done legitimately by the Romanian side as they did not coordinate with President Klaus Iohannis.The PSD candidate in the presidential elections is on an electoral visit to Bihor on Thursday, where she had a meeting with the Social Democrat supporters of Sanmartin, followed by a trip to the Oradea County Hospital.