PresidentialElections2019/Danca: Possible deficiencies in case of replacing delegates in polling stations abroad

The head of the chancellery of the Prime Minister, Ionel Danca, stated on Monday that possible deficiencies were signalled regarding the second round of the presidential elections relating to the procedure to replace delegates and substitute members in the bureaus for the polling stations abroad.

"In what regards the organization of elections for the second round of voting, there are a few matters that must be clarified in the days to come. We have possible deficiencies signalled regarding the procedure to replace delegates and substitute members in the polling stations abroad and in this sense there is an agreement so that the representatives of the Permanent Electoral Authority and those of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to forward an address to the Central Electoral Bureau so that it would be possible abroad, as it is at home, to replace the persons that have announced the intent to not participate in the next polling round by other persons, including MAE reserve staff prepared for this purpose, Danca said, at the Victoria Palace, at the end of the meeting of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban with the representatives of the public institutions involved in organizing the presidential elections.

He added that during the meeting matters that require medium and long-term solutions were discussed, such as the usefulness of electronic signatures.

"This year, at the level of the polling stations abroad the usefulness of the electronic signature in the voting process was proven and this should be introduced for the vote at home. Furthermore, there is need to rethink this process of counting votes and vote reports. At this moment, it's a stuffy, bureaucratic procedure, that keeps the personnel in the polling stations for hours on end both in the counting process, as well as in the delivering process. (...) Solutions are to be identified, so that the procedure is simplified," he mentioned.

Danca stated that the first round of the presidential elections showed "an obvious improvement" in organization.