 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Presidents of SRR and SRTV Board of Directors, voted on in Parliament's plenary

televiziunea-romana-tvr

Parliament's Joint Plenary validated, on Monday, the appointment of the presidents of the Boards of Directors of the Romanian Radio Broadcasting Company (SRR) and the Romanian Television Company (SRTV), Razvan Ioan Dinca, and Dan Cristian Turturica, respectively, agerpres reports.

The SRR president was voted by 250 senators and deputies, and 94 parliamentarians voted against.

The president of SRTV was voted by 249 parliamentarians, and 89 voted against.

The vote was secret with balls.

Previously, the two candidates were validated by the Joint Culture Committees.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.