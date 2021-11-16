Presidents of SRR and SRTV Board of Directors, voted on in Parliament's plenary

Parliament's Joint Plenary validated, on Monday, the appointment of the presidents of the Boards of Directors of the Romanian Radio Broadcasting Company (SRR) and the Romanian Television Company (SRTV), Razvan Ioan Dinca, and Dan Cristian Turturica, respectively, agerpres reports.

The SRR president was voted by 250 senators and deputies, and 94 parliamentarians voted against.

The president of SRTV was voted by 249 parliamentarians, and 89 voted against.The vote was secret with balls.Previously, the two candidates were validated by the Joint Culture Committees.