Primary energy resources up 1.4pct in first nine months of 2018; electricity resources up 0.1pct

The primary energy resources increased by 1.4 percent in the first nine months of 2018, whereas the electricity resources increased by 0.1 percent compared to the similar period of 2017, according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Tuesday.

Therefore, between 1 January - 30 September 2018, the main primary energy resources totalled 25.538 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe), up 346,800 toe compared to the similar interval of 2017.The domestic production totalled 15.662 million toe, declining by 136,000 toe versus the same period of the last year, and imports amounted to 9.875 million toe.During this period, electricity resources stood at 49.999 billion kWh, increasing by 52.7 million kWh compared to the same period of 2017.Thermal energy plant production was 18.910 billion kWh, down 1.54 billion kWh (-7.5 percent). The hydroelectric power plants production was 14.813 billion kWh, up 3.695 billion kWh (+33.2 percent) and the production of nuclear power plants was 8.331 billion kWh, declining by 1.6 percent, namely 134 million kWh.During the analysed period, the production of wind power plants was 4.695 billion kWh, down 727.4 million kWh compared to the first nine months of 2017, while the solar energy produced by photovoltaic plants was 1.420 billion kWh, dropping by 195.2 million kWh.The final electricity consumption during the same period stood at 41.479 billion kWh, by 1.9 percent higher compared to the corresponding period of 2017, with public lighting recorded a decline by 5.1 percent and household consumption went down 12.2 percent.Electricity exports stood at 4.346 billion kWh, declining by 676.8 million kWh.Self technological consumption in grids and stations was 4.174 billion kWh, dropping by 52.3 million kWh.