Primary energy resources up 2pct in January-October

Primary energy resources increased by 2 per cent, in the first ten months of the current year, and electricity decreased by 4.2 per cent, against the same period of 2018, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

The main primary energy resources between January 1 and October 31, 2019, totaled 29.21 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe), increasing by 568,900 toe compared to January 1 - October 31, 2018.Domestic production totaled 16.64 million toe, decreasing by 666,700 toe compared with the same period of the previous year, and imports stood at 12.57 million toe.During this period, electricity resources amounted to 53.19 billion kWh, down by 2.31 billion kWh, compared to the same period of 2018.Output from thermo-power plants was 19.35 billion kWh, down by 1.9 billion kWh (-8.9 per cent).Hydropower production was 13.78 billion kWh, down by 2.13 billion kWh (-13.4 per cent), and that of nuclear power plants was 9.23 billion kWh, down 125, 3 million kWh (-1.3 per cent).The production of wind power plants between January 1 and October 31, 2019 was 5.24 billion kWh, down 54.6 million kWh compared to the same period of the previous year, and solar energy produced in photovoltaic installations during this period was 1.61 billion kWh, up 31.6 million kWh compared to the corresponding period of 2018.The final electricity consumption during this period was 46.01 billion kWh, 0.2 per cent lower than the corresponding period of 2018; public lighting increased by 12.2 per cent, and population consumption increased by 22.4 per cent.The export of electricity was 2.75 billion kWh, decreasing by 2.03 billion kWh. The own technological consumption in the networks and stations was 4.43 billion kWh, decreasing by 204.8 million kWh.