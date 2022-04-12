Prime Minister and European Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius establish close co-operation in managing environmental dossiers

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Tuesday at Victoria Palace of Government with European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevicius, with the two officials agreeing to continue close co-operation in order to ensure sustainable progress in the management of environmental dossiers.

According to a Government press release, the exchange of views highlighted the need for environmental protection to be maintained in a permanent focus at the level of the Executive, through an integrated approach, as it is not just the specific prerogative of the ministry with direct responsibilities in the field.

"The need for rapid progress in the implementation by Romania of adequate measures to increase air quality, close non-compliant landfills and tools to combat illegal logging has been recognized," the release said.

In this thread, Prime Minister Ciuca underlined the government team's direct, personal commitment for the proper implementation of the European environmental legislation and its pro-active involvement in resolving ongoing infringement proceedings, Agerpres.ro informs.

At the same time, the head of the Executive confirmed that there is an integrated vision of environmental protection at the national level, noting, however, the need for concrete decisions to take into account the context.

"He exemplified that the "greening" of the energy sector must take into account the current crisis. He recalled the special importance that Romania attaches to nuclear energy and natural gas as transitional energy sources," reads the release.

Nicolae Ciuca also emphasized the role of education and of young people in supporting efforts related to the ecological transition and environmental protection.