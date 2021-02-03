Prime Minister Citu, President Maia Sandu discuss Republic of Moldova's access to COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Florin Citu met with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu on Wednesday, and they discussed, among other topics on the agenda, on how Romania can help Moldova have faster access to the COVID vaccine.

The head of the Bucharest Executive wrote in a post on Facebook that the meeting was "excellent".

The Moldovan president also mentioned on the social network that she had a "short meeting" with Prime Minister Citu, in the context of her visit in Paris, stating that the main topic of discussion was related to how Romania can help Moldova to have faster access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Today, being in Bucharest for a few hours on my way to Paris, I had a short meeting with the Prime Minister of Romania, Florin Citu. I thanked Mr. Citu for the openness and kindness with which the Romanian Government supports the Republic of Moldova, especially in these trying times for all of us. The main topic of discussion was, of course, how Romania can help us have faster access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Prime Minister Citu assured us that all possible levers in this regard are being analyzed, as stopping the pandemic is a subject of not only national, but also European security. Prime Minister Florin Citu also informed me that in a very short time the Romanian Government will send other aid to the Republic of Moldova," said Maia Sandu.

She also added that there has been talk of stepping up cooperation at the governmental level.

"We talked about the initiatives addressed during the visit of the President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, to Chisinau, so as to intensify the collaboration at governmental level. Among the priority projects for the bilateral cooperation we listed the energy connection with Romania, the functionality of the Iasi-Chisinau Gas as well as the construction of the Ungheni bridge. Mr. Florin Citu assured me that Romania will make every effort to continue to support the Republic of Moldova, both as regards the bilateral relations and at the level of the European Union, promoting the European agenda of our country and the interests of its citizens," the Moldovan President also said.