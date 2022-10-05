 
     
Prime Minister Ciuca wants package of Education laws to be approved by Government by month's end

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca expressed his confidence on Wednesday that the package of Education laws will be approved by the Government by the end of this month, so that in November it will be submitted to the parliamentary debate, told Agerpres.

At the beginning of the Government meeting, the Prime Minister welcomed the new Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, to the Executive, expressing his joy, at the same time, regarding the increase in the presence of women in the Cabinet.

Given that Wednesday marks the Day of Education, the Prime Minister wished success and better results to all those working in this field.

