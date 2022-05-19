Prime Minister Costa: Portuguese Armed Forces - ready to respond to NATO missions

The Portuguese Armed Forces are ready to respond to missions entrusted by NATO's Command, Prime Minister Antonio Costa, who is on a working visit to Bucharest, said on Thursday, adding that if deemed necessary, their presence in Romania might be extended.

"Portugal has a strong commitment with the United Nations, the European Union and NATO to use its armed forces deployed in various places. We have missions in several African countries and it is very important not to ignore Russia's global challenge on this eastern border, but on a global scale as well. Portugal has always wanted to participate in NATO missions, in the defense of the Baltic countries and on the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Alliance. For several years we have cooperated intensely bilaterally with the Romanian armed forces, we have experience of joint activity in development projects and the training of officers of the Romanian and Portuguese armed forces to facilitate common knowledge and develop a common capacity for action - the Caracal-based unit, the forces deployed by the NATO Command to Romania - and we also have other forces prepared and ready for action in the missions entrusted to us by the NATO Command," Premier Costa told a joint press conference with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.The head of the Government in Lisbon mentioned that the Portuguese and Romanian forces are cooperating very well, adding that his country's military personnel have been welcomed and settled in very good conditions and are carrying out their activity very well.Asked if the presence of Portuguese forces in Romania could be extended, Costa said that this is possible, if deemed necessary. AGERPRES