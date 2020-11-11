Prime Minister discussed with representatives of Cities' Association in perspective of adoption by Gov't of budget revision

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and Public Finance Minister Florin Citu discussed, on Wednesday, with representatives of the Cities' Association of Romania, in the perspective of the Government adopting the budget revision for the current year.

According to a Facebook post of the Government, the consultations concentrated on the "solutions to ensure the financing of social rights paid by local authorities, supporting the costs necessary to ensure thermal energy for citizens and the good functioning of local administration, including the institutions in their subordination."

"Furthermore, the ways to support from national and European funds the investment projects developed by local communities were in view, but also some legislative clarifications necessary for their completion," the post shows.

The quoted source adds that the dialogue between Government representatives and those of the Cities' Association of Romania will continue, having in view, mainly, solutions to "improve and increase the efficiency of centralized systems to provide heating and hot water in centralized system for citizens as well as ensuring a predictable multiannual financing for local authorities.