Prime Minister discusses with representatives of university consortia about bills on Education laws

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Monday at the Victoria Palace, with the representatives of the university consortia to discuss the "structural reform" of higher education through the bills on Education laws.

According to a press release from the Government, the debates focused on topics related to strengthening the connection of universities to the socio-economic environment and to the international academic environment, supporting the excellence and performance of Romanian universities, supporting equity and the support given to students, strengthening university autonomy and eliminating bureaucracy, in parallel with increasing the responsibility of universities, supporting the digitization program, aspects related to the status of university teaching staff, university ethics and deontology, supporting higher medical education.

"I am grateful for today's dialogue, I feel that at the end of the discussion we have a coherent approach regarding the transformation of education in accordance with an ambitious national strategy initiated by the President of Romania and assumed by us at the executive level," said Prime Minister Ciuca, Agerpres.ro informs.

The representatives of the consortia appreciated and expressed their support for the draft law on higher education, "a law that will provide modern tools and the possibility of leveraging Romanian university expertise for the benefit of students and the whole society," the press release states.

At the same time, a series of proposals and recommendations were formulated to improve the future legal framework for the functioning of university education.