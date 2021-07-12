Prime Minister Florin Citu congratulates Republic of Moldova citizens on pro-European path they will take

Prime Minister Florin Citu congratulates the citizens of the Republic of Moldova on the "pro-European path they will take", after the results of the early parliamentary election on Sunday, agerpres reports.

"I congratulated [President, ed. n.] Maia Sandu today [Monday, ed. n.] on the historic result that the Republic of Moldova achieved in the early election. I congratulate the citizens of the Republic of Moldova for the pro-European path they will take. I assure them that Romania is with them in this reform process," Florin Citu wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

The main pro-European party in the Republic of Moldova, the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), of President Maia Sandu, won the early parliamentary election held on Sunday, according to preliminary results presented by the Central Electoral Commission (CEC), after the counting of votes from 99.58 pct of the polling stations.