Prime Minister Florin Citu: May 22: Government, in the street, to support vaccination, and Romania Cup at night

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Thursday that May 22 will be an important day, when the members of the Government will be out in the street in order to support the vaccination campaign, and in the evening Romania Cup will take take place, a soccer event with spectators, agerpres reports.

"The vaccination campaign continues. Ministers, state secretaries - the entire Cabinet will be in the street on May 22 to support the vaccination campaign. We must have a campaign in which we will be present throughout the entire country and I know that on May 22 the Romania Cup will take place as well. It is an event where we will have spectators. I hope I'll make it there to attend Romania Cup. Craiova is playing, so I too might be there. So, an important day, May 22: the Government in the street and Romania Cup in the evening. It is the first sporting event where we wish to have spectators, after this period, and which I would not like to miss. I believe I will go to the theater on Saturday, at a cultural event, with spectators, so we are starting to go back to normalcy," Citu told a press conference.