 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Prime Minister Florin Citu: Romania sends 142 more firemen to Greece to help extinguish fires

g4media.ro
incendiu pompieri Fântânele, Prahova

Prime Minister Florin Citu informs that a new unit of 142 firemen is going to leave for Greece on Friday to help extinguish the fires, agerpres reports.

"Greece needs help again! I have informed President Klaus Iohannis and we have decided together with the Minister of Interior to send 142 firemen to help Greece extinguish its forest fires. Our firemen's mission starts tomorrow! Good luck and have a safe return!," the PM wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday evening.

A note released by the Government on Thursday evening said that the firemen will have 28 fire trucks at their disposal, 8 of which are especially designed to extinguish forest fires.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.