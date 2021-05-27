Prime Minister Florin Citu: Vaccination is a common good of all, which we need in order to return to normalcy

Vaccination does not only mean statistics and figures, "it is a common good of all, which we need in order to be able to return to normalcy," said Prime Minister Florin Citu, at the launch of the information campaign on COVID-19 vaccination.

"Today we are launching a new vaccination campaign with a personal approach, with an emotional approach, because, as you have seen, during this period, vaccination is not just about statistics and figures, vaccination is a common good of all, which we need in order to be able to return to normalcy. Every Romanian who has not yet been vaccinated should think about what he/she is missing, how his/her life will change if he/she gets vaccinated. What you are missing and stops you from having a normal life ahead? You are a parent, you know how hard it was last year when the children had to stay home for a year with the schools closed and because we haven't had enough people vaccinated in the last half year. But we have no excuse for not being able to advance in this campaign at this point, because we do have the vaccine," said Florin Citu.

The Prime Minister added that other reasons for vaccination could be related to the desire to see one's parents more often or to take a vacation."Another reason could be that we want to see your parents more often, but you are not vaccinated. You want to go on vacation, but you have fears. The solution is to get vaccinated, it's the surest way to have a successful vacation. Every Romanian has to think about what he/she missing while not getting the vaccine and how his/her life changes if he/she gets vaccinated. And it's simple, because we all want to return to normalcy," said Citu.The Prime Minister specified that a theme of the campaign launched by the Government is: "Together we defeat the pandemic!," which was promoted before too, but now it will be added a new element, namely the question: "What does the vaccine contain?".The head of the Executive specified that through this campaign 11 spots are launched that will be broadcast in the media, on television in particular, in the next period, of which 3 are general, which show what people miss in the pandemic and 7 other are targeted on students, grandmothers, mothers, tourists, young men, festival-goers.