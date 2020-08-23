Prime Minister Ludovic Orban: 'We see today, too, attempts by post-communist political formations to block democracy'

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Sunday, in a message on the occasion of the commemoration of the Day to commemorate the victims of fascism and communism, that an "essential" condition for the mistakes of the past to not repeat themselves is "being aware of the evil done by any totalitarian (...) regime," showing that we see today, too, attempts by "post-communist" political formations to block democracy.

"Now, over three decades since Romanians regained their freedom and right to democracy, the most fit moral reparation for those who opposed the red dictatorship is to keep their memory alive, to respect their suffering and to support the continuation of investigations that target totalitarian regimes, so that law does justice while it can. Being aware of the evil done by any totalitarian and undemocratic regime is an essential conditions so that the mistakes of the past never repeat themselves. Unfortunately, we see today, too, attempts by post-communist political formations to block democracy or to change the direction chosen by Romanians. I reject any attempt by political interest groups to resurrect methods of manipulation that remind us of the dictatorship years," shows the message sent by Orban.

The head of the executive showed that he will always be a supporter of democracy and the free will of Romanians "to be free and part of the civilized world."

"We commemorate today the victims of fascism and communism, with our thoughts to the tens of millions of people in the entire world deported, tortured, deprived of their freedom, of their fundamental rights and even killed following the abusive and criminal actions of dictatorships that have shadowed the history of the last century and affected us, Romanians, too. The confessions of those times are painful and a veritable plea for the firm condemnation of the crimes committed by totalitarian and authoritarian regimes. Choosing the date of August 23 as a day of commemorating the victims of fascism and communism recalls the signing of the Ribbentrop-Molotov pact, in 1939, which practically meant dividing Europe into two unfortunate spheres of influence, that of the Nazis and that of Stalin, and the start of the Second World War, with irreparable consequences for people, for many states and for the entire world," said Ludovic Orban.

In his message, the Prime Minister speaks of the "nightmare of totalitarian regimes" which continued tens of years for many of the Europeans, including for Romanians.

"Through a historical coincidence, after exactly five years since the signing of the Ribbentrop-Molotov pact, Romania's exit from the war, on August 23, 1944, would also mean for the country the start of Sovietization, oppression and the forbidding of political pluralism. Entire generations were deprived of their fundamental rights and freedoms, lives have been destroyed, and democracy was trampled upon," Orban said.

AGERPRES .