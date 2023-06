Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and his team of ministers arrive at the Victoria Palace.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and his team of ministers have arrived at the Victoria Palace, where the first meeting of the newly voted Government will take place, told Agerpres.

Prime Minister Ciolacu was the first to walk down the hall of honour of the Government, decorated with the flags of Romania and the European Union, followed by the members of his cabinet.

The meeting will start at 7.00 pm.