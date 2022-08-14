 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca congratulates Romanian rowers on performance in Munich European Championships

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Nicolae Ciuca

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca congratulated on Sunday Romania's rowing team on their impressive results at the European Championships in Munich.

"Historical performance for the Romanian rowing team, which dominated the finals of the European Championships in Munich. Sending wholehearted congratulations to the young athletes for their extraordinary results and for their determination in achieving victory! The golden path of Romanian rowing continues," Ciuca wrote on the government's Facebook page.

He also congratulated the coaches and "everyone who made this remarkable success possible", Agerpres.ro informs.

"We are proud of the Romanian champions," the Prime Minister concluded.

Romania ended the European Championships in Munich with an excellent tally of five gold and three bronze medals.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.