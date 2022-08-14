Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca congratulates Romanian rowers on performance in Munich European Championships

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca congratulated on Sunday Romania's rowing team on their impressive results at the European Championships in Munich.

"Historical performance for the Romanian rowing team, which dominated the finals of the European Championships in Munich. Sending wholehearted congratulations to the young athletes for their extraordinary results and for their determination in achieving victory! The golden path of Romanian rowing continues," Ciuca wrote on the government's Facebook page.

He also congratulated the coaches and "everyone who made this remarkable success possible", Agerpres.ro informs.

"We are proud of the Romanian champions," the Prime Minister concluded.

Romania ended the European Championships in Munich with an excellent tally of five gold and three bronze medals.