Prime Minister Orban, Israeli counterpart Netanyahu discuss possibility of joint production of COVID-19 vaccine

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban discussed at the meeting that he had on Tuesday, during the visit conducted to the State of Israel, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the "possibility of joint production of the COVID-19 vaccine," according to a release of the Government, according to AGERPRES.

"The two Prime Ministers discussed about the intensification of cooperation in the realms of defence industry, water management - including from the perspective of modernizing the irrigation system in Romania - while in the realm of health care the possibility of joint production of the vaccine against COVID-19 was approached. There were discussions, also, on the perspectives of bilateral cooperation in the realm of energy security," the release shows.

The quoted source mentions that during the meeting the two officials reconfirmed the privileged relations between Romania and the State of Israel, reflected in the deep political dialogue, the intensification of economic cooperation, as well as in the consolidated cooperation in the realm of defence and security.

"The developments in domains of joint interest between the two countries such as cyber-security, military cooperation, energy, technology, innovation and research were reviewed," according to the release.

In context, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban claimed the importance of organizing of organizing a new joint sitting of government between the two governments, which would take place at the beginning of next year.

"Both officials agreed on the intensification of bilateral cooperation between the institutions in the two countries in view of deepening and widening the areas of bilateral cooperation, in view of the appropriate preparation of the joint session of Government," the release mentioned.

Furthermore, the two Prime Ministers hailed the launch, on October 1, 2020, of the Romania-Israel working group in the economic domain, initiative agreed by the heads of diplomacy of he two countries on the occasion of the official visit of the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs to the State of Israel, in the September 2-3, 2020 period.

"The two officials emphasized the importance of maintaining a sustained rhythm of this cooperation format, encouraging the development of concrete bilateral initiatives meant to contribute to the preparation and implementation of pilot-projects in all three joint areas of interest on the agenda of the Working Group: a) agriculture and water management; b) health care; c) high technology and artificial intelligence. The projects thus agreed are to contribute to the building of durable partnerships with the Israeli side meant to encourage the development of some high quality products and services, with high added value, as well as the generation of multiplying effects in the economy," mentions the quoted source.

Furthermore, the two dignitaries discussed about the recent developments in the Middle East and their impact on the security climate in Israel. Furthermore, the Prime Minister reconfirmed Romania's availability to support the consolidation of EU cooperation with Israel.

On the occasion of the meeting, the release also shows, the Protocol to modify the Convention between the Romanian Government and the Government of the State of Israel to avoid double taxation and prevent fiscal evasion regarding income tax was signed, meant to contribute to the extension and deepening of the bilateral economic cooperation, the promotion of foreign direct investments and stimulation of bilateral commercial exchanges.