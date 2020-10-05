Prime Minister Orban requests coronavirus test, suspends participation in scheduled events

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban Monday morning requested testing for coronavirus, after one of the people he was with on the same television set last week tested positive, the Government announced, according to Agerpres.

"The participation of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban in the events scheduled for today, October 5, has been suspended due to the fact that one of the people he was with on the same television set, last week, has tested positive on Sunday, at the novel coronavirus test," informs the Executive.

According to the quoted source, "Prime Minister Ludovic Orban requested this morning an on-demand test for the novel coronavirus".

"The prime minister did not show specific symptoms of the infection with the novel coronavirus. Until the result is received, the prime minister has suspended physical meetings with other people," the quoted source said.