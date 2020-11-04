Prime Minister Orban, talks with President Rivlin, on excellent state of Romania-Israel cooperation

During an official visit to Israel on Tuesday, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban met with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and discussed about the excellent state of bilateral cooperation in the context of the privileged relationship between the two states, according to a Government press release, as reported by AGERPRES.

The issues of common interest between the two parties were reviewed during the meeting, with an emphasis on the elements that mark the intensified cooperation at sectoral level and within the international institutions.

"President Rivlin particularly appreciated Romania's efforts in assuming the past, promoting the memory of the Holocaust and combating anti-Semitism, as well as the project to build the National Museum of Jewish History and the Holocaust in Romania," reads the release.

At the same time, the Israeli head of state reiterated his desire to visit Romania, as soon as the epidemiological conditions will allow it.

Senior officials also discussed the security situation at the Black Sea, including prospects for resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Also on Tuesday, according to the release, the Romanian Prime Minister had a meeting with the Israeli Foreign Minister, Gabi Ashkenazi, context in which the former underlined the interest for maintaining a high dynamic of the bilateral relations, including the diplomatic ones, in view of continuing the two countries' cooperation upward trend registered in recent years.

The two officials also had a wide-ranging exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East and its impact on regional security. The head of the Romanian Executive expressed his confidence that the normalization of Israel's relations with the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain and Sudan will be able to contribute to the stability and security of the Middle East.

"These developments may support the efforts to identify a just and lasting solution to the Middle East Peace Process," the release said.

Prime Minister Orban showed that Romania has consistently advocated, including at EU level, for a lasting solution generated by the Peace Process, for engaging both parties in a constructive dialogue with the resumption of direct negotiations between the two parties involved, as well as to avoid unilateral acts. The Prime Minister also reiterated Romania's support for a comprehensive solution generated by the Peace Process, based on the solution of the two states, Israel and Palestine, that should coexist in peace and security, as the only viable option that meets the aspirations of both sides.

Minister Ashkenazi expressed appreciation for Romania's balanced and moderate position in relation to this file, the quoted source states.