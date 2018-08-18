Prime Minister's economic advisor: Draft ordinance on tightening insolvency legislation, under discussion at Government

Darius Valcov, Prime Minister's economic advisor, has announced that a draft ordinance on tightening of the legislation for insolvency filing is under discussion in the Government.

He told Antena 3 TV station that the tax amnesty is "being done," "it is not discussed," and if a decision is made in this respect, it was however included in the governance program."In terms of insolvency - it is a compulsory and there is a draft discussed in the Government, so that in September we will tighten the legislation for filing for insolvency. Why? Because in only five years the debts of companies in insolvency rose from 13 to 62 billion lei, predominantly those debts that are up to date, in the sense that the debts accrued after the moment of insolvency. So, this robbery must be stopped somehow and we will stop it in September," Valcov told Antena 3.