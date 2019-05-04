Prime Minister Viorica Dancila discusses Paroseni and Mintia thermal power plants situation

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Sunday in the town of Lupeni, in the Jiu Valley, that Mintia thermal power plant, within the Hunedoara Energy Complex, could be taken over by the Hunedoara County Council, the prime minister having discussed at the Paroseni thermal power plant the problems and solutions that can be adopted in the case of the two electricity producers, Electrocentrale Deva and Electrocentrale Paroseni.

The technical discussions were attended by Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici, Labor Minister Marius Budai, and State Secretary with the Ministry of Energy Doru Visan, as PM Viorica Dancila said that the solutions found should be agreed by all the stakeholders."I have been looking for solutions to meet the current needs at Paroseni and Mintia, in energy issues in the area. We have come along with State Secretary Visan of the Ministry of Energy, because I believe that the solutions must be approved by the Public Finance Ministry, the local authorities, and those involved in this area. We decided to have a discussion at the Victoria Palace on Monday so that we can adopt an emergency ordinance on Mintia, to give it to the County Council. It allows us, at the same time, to access European funds and help the area," the prime minister said.Regarding the Paroseni thermal power plant, Ministry of Energy State Secretary Doru Visan said that it will receive the integrated environmental permit next week, which will show that this power producer fulfills the environmental conditions "at all chapters, including on the new legislation of 2021."According to him, the Mintia thermal power plant near Deva did not receive an integrated environmental permit, because it does not have the necessary equipment for desulphurisation, pollutant emissions and powders. Therefore, consideration is given to including in the old environmental permit the use of low-sulfur coal. In parallel, Romgaz will build at Mintia a 400 MW gas energy group.