Prince Charles visits centre for Ukrainian refugees at Romexpo

Prince Charles of Wales visits the Ukrainian refugee centre organised by the Romanian authorities in northern Bucharest's Romexpo exhibition compound on Wednesday.

His Royal Highness is accompanied by the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Margareta.

The high guests were greeted at the entrance to the refugee centre by the head of the Department of Emergency Situations, secretary of state Raed Arafat.

Previously, the heir to the British Crown was welcomed by President Klaus Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace and by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca at Victoria Palace.

Also, the Prince of Wales had a meeting, at Elisabeta Palace, with Her Majesty Margareta and Prince Radu.AGERPRES