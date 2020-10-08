Pro Romania, ALDE decide to merge; new party to be called Pro Romania Social Liberal

Pro Romania and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) have decided to have joint candidates in the parliamentary elections and to form a single party - Pro Romania Social Liberal, the leader of Pro Romania, Victor Ponta announced on Thursday.

"It is time to put aside any hesitation and join forces to stop the current government and build an alternative. (...) I want and I believe that we can build a force around this team, with the support of ALDE, a force able to fight and oppose the wrong measures that the PNL [National Liberal Party] Government and its allies are taking," said Ponta, in a joint conference with the ALDE leader, Calin Popescu Tariceanu.Ponta said that the two parties have decided to have common candidates in the parliamentary elections and to unite in a single party, which will be called Pro Romania Social Liberal.