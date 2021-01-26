Pro Romania announces break in steps to merge with ALDE

The Executive Bureau of Pro Romania informs on Tuesday that it has decided to convene the Extraordinary National Congress of the party on February 26 to suspend the merger with ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats).

The Executive Bureau of Pro Romania has met to discuss the report of the Working Group on the merger with ALDE.

According to the conclusions presented following the discussions with the ALDE representatives, the Executive Office of Pro Romania decided to convene the congress."Accepting and respecting the doctrinal and vision differences, Pro Romania and ALDE will focus on representing as faithfully as possible the interest of their own electorate. The two parties will continue their efforts and fight to defend those hit by both the crisis and the current government. The Extraordinary National Congress of Pro Romania will take place on February 26, starting with 3.00 pm, and will take place online, in order to comply with the security measures in the context of the pandemic. The agenda and other relevant information will be communicated later," reads a press release of Pro Romania.