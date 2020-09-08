Pro Romania's Ponta: Pro Romania will grow while staying in opposition

Pro Romania's party will not join any government after the parliamentary elections in December, and it will remain in opposition until 2024, the leader of this political party, Victor Ponta, stated on Tuesday in Botosani.

According to him, Pro Romania will not join either PSD or another political party at rule, but "it will stay in opposition," with its objective being to gain all elections four years from now.On the other hand, the Pro Romania leader said he was certain that the future government will be imposed by President Klaus Iohannis, with right-wing parties in its composition.