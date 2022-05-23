Prof Michael Dobson physically receives International Shakespeare Award, VIIth edition

Professor Michael Dobson, the director of the Shakespeare Institute in Stratford-upon-Avon, physically received the Shakespeare International Award, the 7th edition, distinction granted in 2020, at the "Marin Sorescu" National Theater in Craiova, on Sunday evening, following the representation of the "Othello" show, presented by OKT from Vilnius, Lithuania.

"This year we consider that the Shakespeare Award of the Craiova Festival is welcome, this is about the one from two years ago, to be granted to professor Michael Dobson, who offers himself to the Bard through books where, with devotion, comments and broadcasts the work," said academician Geoge Banu, during the award hand-over.

He said that "Michael Dobson is a scholar who takes refuge in the library, without severing the relation with the scenic life of the Shakesperian opera".

"The eminent professor is present in many international manifestations from around the world, as well as from Craiova, who became its faithful friend. Michael Dobson started exhibitions, intervened in academic seminars, was present alongside us. This brings us joy, honors us and we are grateful. (...) As the president of the jury, I will convey with satisfaction to professor Michael Dobson the decision of granting the Shakespeare Award of the Festival in Craiova," George Banu also said.

Professor Michael Dobson thanked the distinction and specified that it is a huge privilege for him to go up on stage following the show offered by OKT in Vilnius.

I should remind the world and the Anglo-Saxon schools that Shakespeare is not just his place of origin, where he comes from, but it is important where he is living now and I believe he is most alive in Craiova, Michael Dobson said.

He specified that the festival in Craiova is missing one thing, namely the artists from Ukraine.

For me, this festival is missing the opportunity of meeting show creators and artists from Ukraine, and on Tuesday, during the academic seminar, we will have a live, online session, in which we will speak with our friends from Ukraine, a chance to keep the culture alive, preparation and education, even in this situation. After 2018, when I was here, I visited many cities in Ukraine, where I saw extraordinary theaters and people, the professor also said, specifying that he is also hosting Ukrainian refugees.

Michael Dobson dedicated the distinction to the "Ukrainian colleagues" and also said that the cash award will also be donated to Ukrainian artists.

AGERPRES